Welcome to
Yocomo Sushi
Fort Collins's best, ready to welcome you
Welcome to Yocomo Sushi
We are a Sushi restaurant where comfort and tradition meets culinary creativity. Our menu focuses on Japanese and Korean cuisine.
Join us for Happy Hour Everyday from 1:00 - 3:00pm!!
Also for our Sake Night Specials - Thursday to Saturday - 6:00 to 9:00pm!!
Share the Gift
Share the gift of sushi with your friends and family with a gift card. We offer physical cards at the restaurant but feel free to send your loved ones an E- Gift Card.