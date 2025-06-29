A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to

Yocomo Sushi

Fort Collins's best, ready to welcome you

Order Online
Image

Welcome to Yocomo Sushi

We are a Sushi restaurant where comfort and tradition meets culinary creativity. Our menu focuses on Japanese and Korean cuisine.


Join us for Happy Hour Everyday from 1:00 - 3:00pm!!


Also for our Sake Night Specials - Thursday to Saturday - 6:00 to 9:00pm!!

View Menu

Share the Gift

Share the gift of sushi with your friends and family with a gift card. We offer physical cards at the restaurant but feel free to send your loved ones an E- Gift Card.

E - Gift Card