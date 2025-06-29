Online ordering now available through Toast!
Online ordering now available through Toast!
Yocomo Sushi
822 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Apps, Entrees, and More
Appetizers
Entrees
Sushi Combos
Noodles
Side Orders
Specials
Garlic Brussel Sprouts$10.50
North Shore$24.95
Salmon Splash$23.95
Screaming O$25.95
Sashimi Salad$19.95
Sunset Roll$20.95
Sea Breeze Roll$17.95
Chicken Katsu Don$13.95
Tonkatsu Don$14.95
Oyako Don$13.95
Korean Spicy Sesame Chicken$14.95
Pork Katsu Sando$18.95
Chicken Katsu Sando$17.95
Hobak Jeon$9.95
TNT Roll$17.95OUT OF STOCK
Rolls
House Special Rolls
Alaskan Roll$18.95
Bronco Roll$17.95
Caterpillar Roll$17.95
Cherry Blossom Roll$18.95
Diablo Roll$21.95
Dragon Roll$18.95
Fire Cracker Roll$17.95
French Kiss Roll$21.95
Front Range Roll$21.95
Garlic Albacore Roll$18.95
Golden Tiger Roll$18.95
Heart Attack Roll$16.95
Hot Night$17.95
Jalapeno Roll$15.95
Las Vegas Roll$16.95
Lion King Roll$17.95
Mexican Roll$17.95
Mountain Roll$21.95
Orange Blossom Roll$18.95
Rainbow$19.95
Red Dragon Roll$19.95
Red Rocks Roll$18.95
Spider Roll$17.95
Tiger Roll$17.95
Tropical Roll$21.95
Tuna Tataki Roll$19.95
Regular Rolls
Asparagus Avocado Roll$7.50
Asparagus Roll$6.50
Avocado Roll$6.50
Calamari Tempura Roll$14.95
California Roll$9.95
Chicken Teriyaki Roll$13.95
Cucumber Avocado Roll$7.50
Cucumber Roll$6.50
Eel Avocado Roll$10.50
Philadelphia Roll$12.95
Salmon Avocado Roll$10.50
Salmon Roll$8.50
Salmon Tempura Roll$14.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.95
Spicy Salmon Roll$12.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll$12.00
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$13.95
Tuna Avocado Roll$10.50
Tuna Roll$8.50
Ume-Shiso Maki$7.00
Vegetable Roll$13.95
Vegetable Tempura Roll$13.95
Yellowtail Roll$8.50
Sushi and Sashimi
Sushi
Bincho Tataki Sushi
Aburi$9.00
Bincho Sushi
Bincho maguro$9.00
Ama Ebi Sushi
Sweet raw shrimp$14.00
Anago Sushi$10.00
Ebi Sushi
Shrimp$7.00
Escolar Sushi$9.00
Hamachi Sushi
Yellowtail$10.00
Hamachi Toro Sushi$12.00
Hokkigai Sushi
Surf clam$7.00
Hotategai Creamy Sushi
Scallop$10.00
Hotategai Sushi
Scallop$10.00
Ika Sushi
Squid$8.00
Ikura Sushi
Salmon egg$10.00
Inari Sushi
Fried soybeans curd$5.00
Kani Sushi
Crab$14.00
Maguro Sushi
Tuna$10.00
O-Toro Sushi
Bluefin tuna belly$18.00
Ora King Salmon Sushi$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Saba Sushi
Mackerel$7.00
Sake Sushi
Salmon$9.00
Sake Toro Sushi$10.00
Seared Tuna Sushi$10.00
Smoked Salmon Sushi$9.00
Suzuki Sushi$7.00
Tako Sushi
Octopus$9.00
Tamago Sushi
Egg Omelet$5.00
Tobiko Sushi
Flying fish egg$7.00
U-Dama Sushi
Quail egg$3.00
Unagi Sushi
Fresh water eel$10.00
Sashimi
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Sweet raw shrimp$30.00
Anago Sashimi
Salt water eel$23.00
Bincho Sashimi
Bincho maguro$20.00
Bincho Tataki Sashimi
Aburi$20.00
Ebi Sashimi
Shrimp$16.00
Escolar Sashimi$20.00
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail$23.00
Hamachi Toro Sashimi$26.00
Hokkigai Sashimi
Surf clam$16.00
Hotategai Sashimi
Scallop$23.00
Ika Sashimi
Squid$18.00
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon egg$23.00
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna$23.00
Maguro Tataki Sashimi$23.00
O-Toro Sashimi
Bluefin tuna belly$40.00
Ora King Salmon Sashimi$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Saba Sashimi
Mackerel$16.00
Sake Sashimi
Salmon$20.00
Sake Toro Sashimi$23.00
Smoked Salmon Sashimi$20.00
Suzuki Sashimi$16.00
Tako Sashimi
Octopus$20.00
Tobiko Sashimi
Flying fish egg$16.00
Unagi Sashimi
Fresh water eel$23.00
Togo 3 Roll
3 Roll Special Togo
Salmon Teriyaki
Yocomo Sushi Location and Hours
(970) 698-6129
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM